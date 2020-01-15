Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 4:17AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…MORE SNOW EXPECTED IN THE OREGON COASTAL RANGES AND THE
WASHINGTON AND OREGON CASCADES WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY…
.A strong area of low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast
will spread moisture inland today. Relatively low snow levels are
expected to result in moderate snow accumulations affecting much
of Southwest Washington, the Columbia River Gorge, and the hills
above 1000 to 1500 feet around Northwest Oregon midday today
through early Thursday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel
could be very difficult over mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels below 500 feet today,
gradually rising to above 2000 feet by midday Thursday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.