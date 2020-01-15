Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 6:55PM PST until January 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 to 4

inches in the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe

Highlands and 5 to 10 inches in the Cascades.

Winds will also gust 20 to 40 mph in along the east slopes of

the Washington and Oregon Cascades

* WHERE…Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands and

East slopes of the Oregon and Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting

snow is possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.