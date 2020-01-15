Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 8:11PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel

could be very difficult over mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.