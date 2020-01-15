Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 8:18PM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Heavy precip brings lower elevation snow tonight…

.Storm reports and ODOT cameras are suggesting snow levels are

crashing down to 1500 feet under some heavy precipitation this

evening. Snow will likely continue to accumulate around 1500 feet

tonight under the heavy precipitation. The one exception will be

around the Rogue Valley where we are still expecting snow levels

around 2000 feet.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Central and Eastern Lake

County. This includes the cities of Klamath Falls, Chiloquin,

and Chemult. This also includes US Highway 97, OR 140,

portions of US 395, and portions of OR 39 and CA 139.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact morning or evening travel.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.