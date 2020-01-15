Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 8:53AM PST until January 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches. Winds gusting 20 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Cascades. In Oregon,

East Slopes of the Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Increasing winds

will cause blowing and drifting snow late today and tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.