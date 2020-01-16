Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 3:34AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 25

to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind

Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of eastern Klamath County and Southern Lake

County as well as for the Warner Mountains in Modoc County.

The Strongest winds will be near Highway 31 between Summer

Lake and Paisley.

* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.