Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:11AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
leading to storm total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel
could be very difficult over mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.