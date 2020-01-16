Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:11AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

leading to storm total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel

could be very difficult over mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.