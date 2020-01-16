Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 6:14AM PST until January 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
in the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands and
5 to 10 inches in the Cascades.

* WHERE…Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands
and East slopes of the Oregon and Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

