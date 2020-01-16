Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 8:43AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Central and Eastern Lake
County. This includes the cities of Klamath Falls, Chiloquin,
Chemult, Lakeview, Beatty, Bly, Sprague River, Canby, and
Adin. This also includes US Highway 97, OR 140, portions of US
395, and portions of OR 39 and CA 139 and 299 including at
Cedar Pass.
* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST Thursday. Snow amounts will be
decreasing through the day.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact morning or evening travel.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.