Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 8:43AM PST until January 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Central and Eastern Lake

County. This includes the cities of Klamath Falls, Chiloquin,

Chemult, Lakeview, Beatty, Bly, Sprague River, Canby, and

Adin. This also includes US Highway 97, OR 140, portions of US

395, and portions of OR 39 and CA 139 and 299 including at

Cedar Pass.

* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST Thursday. Snow amounts will be

decreasing through the day.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact morning or evening travel.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.