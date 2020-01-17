Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:46PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16

inches. Patchy freezing rain in valleys near Mount Hood may

create a light glaze on surfaces tonight.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel

could be very difficult over mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.