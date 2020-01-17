Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:26AM PST until January 17 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch, with local accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the hills
above 500 feet.
* WHERE…Interior lowlands and nearby hills of Southwest
Washington and Northwest Oregon, including the Greater
Portland, Vancouver and Salem metro areas.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in the
hills. Portions of Interstate 5 will likely be impacted,
particularly in spots of elevated terrain like the South Hills
of Salem.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Accumulations of one inch or more should
generally be confined to elevations above 500 feet, though
there may be spotty accumulations of 1 inch down to the valley
floors. Valley floor accumulations will be most likely near
the Columbia Gorge, but are possible anywhere.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.