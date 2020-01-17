Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 4:26AM PST until January 17 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one

inch, with local accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the hills

above 500 feet.

* WHERE…Interior lowlands and nearby hills of Southwest

Washington and Northwest Oregon, including the Greater

Portland, Vancouver and Salem metro areas.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in the

hills. Portions of Interstate 5 will likely be impacted,

particularly in spots of elevated terrain like the South Hills

of Salem.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Accumulations of one inch or more should

generally be confined to elevations above 500 feet, though

there may be spotty accumulations of 1 inch down to the valley

floors. Valley floor accumulations will be most likely near

the Columbia Gorge, but are possible anywhere.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.