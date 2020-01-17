Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 5:44AM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel
could be very difficult over mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level 2000 feet tonight, rising to
3500 feet Saturday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.