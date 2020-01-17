Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 9:39PM PST until January 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches.

* WHERE…North Oregon and Lane County Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Saturday. The

heaviest snow will likely fall between 2-8 AM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Expect snow and ice covered road surfaces. Travel

could be very difficult over mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels near 2500 feet this evening

will rise to near 5000 feet by Saturday afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.