Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 12:10PM PST until January 21 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County

and Western Lake County. Including, Modoc Point and Chemult.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy snow with

gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expecting snow levels to hover near 4000

feet, with the heaviest snow fall between 7 AM and 10 AM.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.