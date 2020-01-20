Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 12:10PM PST until January 21 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western Lake County. Including, Modoc Point and Chemult.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy snow with
gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expecting snow levels to hover near 4000
feet, with the heaviest snow fall between 7 AM and 10 AM.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
