Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 2:51PM PST until January 21 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
