Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 6:42AM PST until January 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake and high

terrain areas of Lake County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could cause travel difficulties for high

profile vehicles and could blow around unsecured objects.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.