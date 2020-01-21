Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 9:49AM PST until January 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake and high
terrain areas of Lake County.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could cause travel difficulties for high
profile vehicles and could blow around unsecured objects.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.