Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 7:07 pm
Published 9:49 am

Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 9:49AM PST until January 21 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake and high
terrain areas of Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could cause travel difficulties for high
profile vehicles and could blow around unsecured objects.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles