Winter Weather Advisory issued January 21 at 3:48AM PST until January 21 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western Lake County. Including, Modoc Point and Chemult.
This also includes US Highway 97, Oregon Highways 58 and 138
and portions of Highway 140 above 4000 feet.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy snow with
gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expecting snow levels to hover near 4000
feet, with the heaviest snow fall between 7 AM and 10 AM.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.