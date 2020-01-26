Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 8:17PM PST by NWS Portland OR
Snow is increasing this evening in the Cascades above 4000 feet.
A band of moderate to locally heavy snow will affect Tombstone
Summit and Santiam Pass along Highway 20, as well as Timberline
Highway, until 11 PM or midnight. Accumulation rates as high as
one to briefly two inches per hour are possible. Wet snow is
possible as low as Government Camp.
The snow will reduce visibility to one half mile or less at
times. The combination of snow covered roads and occasional poor
visibility will make travel difficult across the high Cascades
this evening. Conditions are expected to improve after midnight,
though the next round of snow is expected to arrive later Monday
morning.
