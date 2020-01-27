Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 2:35PM PST until January 28 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

between 4000 feet and 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8

to 16 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Through Noon Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level rising to 5500 feet this evening

before dropping back toward 4500 feet late tonight or Tuesday

morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.