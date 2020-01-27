Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 3:18AM PST until January 28 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to noon Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level will rising to 5500 feet by

evening, then drop back to 4500 feet later tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.