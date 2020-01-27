Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 3:41PM PST until January 28 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Through Noon Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level 5500 feet Monday evening

lowering to 4000 feet by Tuesday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.