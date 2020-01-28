Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 3:56AM PST until January 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 7

to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.