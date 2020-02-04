Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 8:50AM PST until February 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…
.A storm system will move into the region this afternoon.
Abundant moisture will result in heavy amounts of snow for the
mountains and high valleys before snow levels rise and
precipitation changes to rain overnight and Wednesday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches.
* WHERE…John Day Basin.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
