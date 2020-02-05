Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 12:14AM PST until February 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…

.A storm system will continue to impact the region today.

Abundant moisture will result in heavy amounts of snow for the

mountains and high valleys before snow levels rise and

precipitation changes to rain Wednesday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.