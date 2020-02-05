Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:48PM PST until February 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW WILL CONTINUE OVER THE BLUE MOUNTAINS AND WALLOWA

COUNTY THROUGH THIS EVENING…

.Heavy snow will continue over the Blue Mountains and Wallowa

County through this evening. Snow levels are gradually rising and

will be around 5500 feet by midnight with snow changing to rain at

most elevations.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations around 1

inch before snow changes to rain.

* WHERE…John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. T.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.