Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:48PM PST until February 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW WILL CONTINUE OVER THE BLUE MOUNTAINS AND WALLOWA
COUNTY THROUGH THIS EVENING…
.Heavy snow will continue over the Blue Mountains and Wallowa
County through this evening. Snow levels are gradually rising and
will be around 5500 feet by midnight with snow changing to rain at
most elevations.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations around 1
inch before snow changes to rain.
* WHERE…John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. T.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.