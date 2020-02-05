Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 9:40AM PST until February 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH LATE THIS AFTERNOON…

.A storm system will continue to bring heavy snow to the Blue

Mountains…Grande Ronde Valley…and Wallowa County today.

Abundant moisture will result in heavy amounts of snow for the

mountains and high valleys before snow levels rise and

precipitation changes to rain.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches before snow changes to rain.

* WHERE…John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. T.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.