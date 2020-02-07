Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 10:41PM PST until February 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County, especially along
Highway 31 between Silver Lake and Paisley, including Summer
Lake.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…These winds could cause difficult travel, especially
for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could break.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
