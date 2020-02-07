Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 2:20PM PST until February 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches, locally up to 15 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The abrupt drop in temperatures to well below freezing
tonight coupled with a period of intense snowfall will likely
produce hazardous travel conditions across the Cascades tonight
into Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will begin near 6000 feet
late this afternoon, but fall rapidly to 2500 feet by later
tonight. Snow levels will hover around 2000 to 2500 feet
Saturday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.