Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 9:26PM PST until February 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches, locally up to 15 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The abrupt drop in temperatures to well below
freezing tonight coupled with a period of intense snowfall
will likely produce hazardous travel conditions across the
Cascades tonight into Saturday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.