Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 9:26PM PST until February 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches, locally up to 15 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The abrupt drop in temperatures to well below

freezing tonight coupled with a period of intense snowfall

will likely produce hazardous travel conditions across the

Cascades tonight into Saturday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.