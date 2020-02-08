Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 5:15AM PST until February 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Above 3000 feet in the South Washington Cascades and
North Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.