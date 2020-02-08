Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 5:15AM PST until February 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Above 3000 feet in the South Washington Cascades and

North Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.