Special Weather Statement issued February 14 at 12:16PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
A storm system sliding south across the region will bring moderate
to heavy mountain snow starting Saturday with lighter snow
possible in the valleys. Snow levels start out around 3000 to 4000
feet on Saturday and then drop down to 1000 to 2000 feet by
Sunday morning. Heaviest amounts will be over the Oregon Cascades,
Wallowas, Blues and eastern Ochoco/John Day Highlands, where 6 to
14 or more inches possible. In the Grand Ronde and Wallowa
valleys 1 to 4 or more inches possible. An inch or less possible
elsewhere. Gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Steadier snow will taper off to lighter snow showers by
Sunday afternoon and continue into President’s Day.
Comments