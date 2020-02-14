Special Weather Statement issued February 14 at 12:16PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

A storm system sliding south across the region will bring moderate

to heavy mountain snow starting Saturday with lighter snow

possible in the valleys. Snow levels start out around 3000 to 4000

feet on Saturday and then drop down to 1000 to 2000 feet by

Sunday morning. Heaviest amounts will be over the Oregon Cascades,

Wallowas, Blues and eastern Ochoco/John Day Highlands, where 6 to

14 or more inches possible. In the Grand Ronde and Wallowa

valleys 1 to 4 or more inches possible. An inch or less possible

elsewhere. Gusty winds could lead to areas of blowing and drifting

snow. Steadier snow will taper off to lighter snow showers by

Sunday afternoon and continue into President’s Day.