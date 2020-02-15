Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 11:07PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches
in the Northern Oregon Cascades, with locally up 16 inches in
the Lane County Cascades. Heavy snow will gradually decrease
overnight, with occasional light snow later tonight through most
of Sunday.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.