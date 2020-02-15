Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 11:07PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches

in the Northern Oregon Cascades, with locally up 16 inches in

the Lane County Cascades. Heavy snow will gradually decrease

overnight, with occasional light snow later tonight through most

of Sunday.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.