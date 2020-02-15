Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 1:38PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches
in the Northern Oregon Cascades, and up to 16 inches in the
Lane County Cascades.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday. Areas around Mt Hood may see
conditions improve as early as 8 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.