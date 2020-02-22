Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 2:19AM PST until February 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County,
especially along Highway 31 between Silver Lake and Paisley,
including Summer Lake.
* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…These winds could cause difficult travel, especially
for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could break.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments