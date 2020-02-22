Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 2:34PM PST until February 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County,

especially along Highway 31 between Silver Lake and Paisley,

including Summer Lake. This also includes the higher terrain in

far eastern Klamath and in Lake counties.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…These winds could cause difficult travel, especially

for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could break.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.