Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 4:56PM PST until February 24 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central and southeast Washington. Also
portions of central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 1 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle.
