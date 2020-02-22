Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 4:56PM PST until February 24 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central and southeast Washington. Also

portions of central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 1 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle.