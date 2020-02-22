Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 1:03PM PST until February 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for

winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.