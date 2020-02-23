Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 2:24AM PST until February 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County, including Highway 31 north of Silver Lake.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…These winds could cause difficult travel, especially

for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could break.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.