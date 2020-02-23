Skip to Content
today at 2:13 pm
Published 5:22 am

Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 5:22AM PST until February 24 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

