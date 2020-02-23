Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:40PM PST until February 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan for snow covered roads through the
passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.