Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:56AM PST until February 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 9 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared
for winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.