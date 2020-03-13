Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 1:46PM PDT until March 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
over the Cascades Foothills, and 8 to 12 inches for the higher
Cascades. Snow level drops to 1000 to 1500 feet this evening,
then holds around 1000 feet later tonight, and then 500 to 1000
feet Saturday and Saturday night.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon
Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in
Lane County.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A colder air mass will settle over the
region Saturday through Sunday, with temperatures into the teens
Saturday night. Combined with breezy east winds, expect wind
chills to be zero to 10 above at times Saturday night into
Sunday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.