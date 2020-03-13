Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 1:46PM PDT until March 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

over the Cascades Foothills, and 8 to 12 inches for the higher

Cascades. Snow level drops to 1000 to 1500 feet this evening,

then holds around 1000 feet later tonight, and then 500 to 1000

feet Saturday and Saturday night.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon

Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in

Lane County.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A colder air mass will settle over the

region Saturday through Sunday, with temperatures into the teens

Saturday night. Combined with breezy east winds, expect wind

chills to be zero to 10 above at times Saturday night into

Sunday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.