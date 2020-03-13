Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 2:17PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON AND EASTERN
OREGON THROUGH SUNDAY…
.A winter storm will bring snow across eastern Washington and
eastern Oregon tonight through Saturday. Although snow will taper
off across most of eastern Washington and northeast Oregon on
Sunday, steady snow will continue throughout central and north
central Oregon as well as the John Day vicinity through Sunday
afternoon. Breezy winds will cause blowing and drifting of snow,
particularly across the Lower Columbia Basin and the Yakima
Valley.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
in the John Day Basin and 3 to 6 inches over the surrounding
mountains.
* WHERE…John Day Basin and Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
