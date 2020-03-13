Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 2:17PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON AND EASTERN

OREGON THROUGH SUNDAY…

.A winter storm will bring snow across eastern Washington and

eastern Oregon tonight through Saturday. Although snow will taper

off across most of eastern Washington and northeast Oregon on

Sunday, steady snow will continue throughout central and north

central Oregon as well as the John Day vicinity through Sunday

afternoon. Breezy winds will cause blowing and drifting of snow,

particularly across the Lower Columbia Basin and the Yakima

Valley.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.