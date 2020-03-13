Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 8:09PM PDT until March 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

over the Cascade Foothills, and 5 to 10 inches for the higher

Cascades. Snow levels lowering from 1000 to 2000 feet Friday

night to 500 to 1000 feet Saturday and Saturday night.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon

Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in

Lane County.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A colder air mass will settle over the

region Saturday through Sunday, with temperatures into the

teens Saturday night. Combined with breezy east winds, expect

wind chills to be zero to 10 above at times Saturday night

into Sunday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.