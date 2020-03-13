Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 8:21AM PDT until March 14 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…SIGNIFICANT WINTER WEATHER EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND…
.An arctic cold front will bring much colder air into the region
late today through the weekend. At the same time, an upper level
storm system will bring abundant moisture from north to south,
with low elevation rain and mountain snow changing over to all
snow overnight tonight. Moderate to heavy mountain snow can be
expected over the Cascades and their east slopes and the Blues
and Wallowas of northeast Oregon/southeast Washington. In
addition, strong northeast winds across the Columbia Basin, the
Yakima and Kittitas Valleys will lead to areas of blowing and
drifting snow late tonight into Saturday, leading to treacherous
travel conditions. The snow should gradually become lighter by
Sunday, but unseasonably cold temperatures will linger on.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches. Winds briefly gusting as high as 30 mph at the onset
of the snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.