Alerts

At 333 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm located

near Cascadia, moving north at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and lightning strikes are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sweet Home, Cascadia, Green Peter Reservoir and Foster Reservoir.

In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 20 east of Albany between mile

markers 31 and 41.