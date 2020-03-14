Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 12:12PM PDT until March 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches over the Cascade Foothills, and between 5 to 10 inches
for the higher Cascades above 2500 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon
Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in
Lane County.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow and ice covered roads and slippery road
conditions. Heavy, wet snow could result in some broken tree
branches and local power outages.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.