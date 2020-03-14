Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 12:12PM PDT until March 15 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches over the Cascade Foothills, and between 5 to 10 inches

for the higher Cascades above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon

Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in

Lane County.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow and ice covered roads and slippery road

conditions. Heavy, wet snow could result in some broken tree

branches and local power outages.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.