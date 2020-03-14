Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 3:04PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON AND

EASTERN OREGON THROUGH SUNDAY…

.A winter storm continues for eastern Washington and Oregon today

and into Sunday. Although snow will taper off across most of

Washington this evening, snow will continue in earnest for the

east slopes of the Oregon Cascades, the John Day region, and the

Oregon high desert through today and into Sunday. Ongoing breezy

to gusty winds may cause blowing or drifting snow, impacting road

visibility, particularly in the Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley,

and mountains/ridges around these regions.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Central Oregon and East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Some breezy winds

may cause momentary drifting snow. Travel could be very

difficult at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.